Portland - Peggy Lynn Luckey, 65, of Portland, went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on June 7, 2020 at Ball Memorial. She was born on May 29, 1955 to the late Marvin Luckey and Judy (Miller) Luckey of Portland.

Peggy shared the gospel with everyone she came into contact with Peggy and her mother were gospel singers they were known as the Chosen Ones.

Peggy is not gone she has just moved to her eternal home.

Peggy will be missed by her mother Judy Luckey, brother Marvin (jane) Rucker, her aunt Connie Mccoy, special friends Shelly Mitchell and Melody Smith many other cousins and extended family.

lf you would like to send cards and prayers please send them to 460 w. Lafayette #102 Portland, Indiana 47371.

No services are planned at this time. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
