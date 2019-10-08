Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
1950 - 2019
Muncie - Peggy Swansbrough, 69, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Muncie, Indiana on Thursday, January 5, 1950, the daughter of Richard Ernest Bright and Esther Thelma (Campbell) Bright. She married Harold Swansbrough on November 27, 1982, and he passed away on February 14, 2013. Peggy was a life-long resident of Muncie, and attended Muncie Christian Center. She loved giving hugs, and loved arts and crafts.

Survivors include her son; Charles Dargo (Peggy Nagaishi); daughter, Peggy Jo Clark (husband, John), foster daughter, Elizabeth Swift (husband, Colin); grandchildren, Michael Clark, Amy Clark, and Stacy Foltz (husband, Jonny); great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Butler, Jeremiah Butler, Derrell Strong, Preston Clark, Mason Clark, Maverick Foltz and Dezmond Foltz; brother, Tim Bright (wife, Mary), and two sisters, Alice Long, and Betty Dickerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brothers, John Bale, Norman Wooten, and Richard Bright; sisters, Thelma Stroud, Marylou Likens, Nawlee Beaty, Charlotte Cassidy, Sandra Isenberg, and Ann Buck.

Services will be held for Peggy at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
