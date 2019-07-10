Penny J. Hess, 68, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019 at Evergreen Crossing in Indianapolis.



She was born on July 2, 1951 in Muncie, the daughter of Kenneth and Joan (Writtenhouse) Fullhart, Sr. and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1969. On February 14, 1970 in Muncie, she married Michael Joe Hess, Sr.



Penny worked for Marsh Supermarket and as manager of Neumode Hosiery. She enjoyed coaching YABA youth bowling for several years.



She was an avid fan of Betty Boop, collecting anything and everything Betty Boop. Penny also took pride in her extensive movie collection (especially horror); but her biggest thrill in life was spending time with her family and friends. Despite many physical challenges in her life, she was kind and generous to all who knew her and enjoyed life to the fullest. While she can never be replaced on this earth, there's a very special angel looking out for us from above.



Surviving are one son, Michael Joe Hess, Jr.; one sister, Mary Lou Thompson; her grand dog, Oliver; her in-laws, Tim O'Brien, Pat, Reta and Darlene Fullhart, Judy and Darrel Dennis, Mick and Cathy Hess; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (wife, Melanie)Thompson (Haylee, Shelby and Travis), Christie (husband, Greg Herthel) Fullhart Herthel (Michael and Jamison), Danny Fullhart, David, Kevin and Eric Dennis, Scott Hess and Janelle Rhodes; she also leaves many beloved extended family members and many special friends from Lynd Place.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Michael Joe Hess, Sr. on June 19, 2018; one brother, Al Fullhart; brother-in-law, Butch Thompson; nephew, Michael Alan Thompson; and her cat children, Tink, Snowball, Bink, Dink, Tigger and Olivia.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.Memorial contributions may be directed to , Indiana Chapter, 9075 N. Meridian Street, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or online at www.LLS.org/donate.



