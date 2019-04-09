Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny L. Wilson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Penny L. Wilson Obituary
Penny L. Wilson

Hartford City - Penny L. Wilson, 61, passed away April 5, 2019 in University Nursing Center, Upland.

She was born in Portland, Indiana on September 13, 1957 to Marion and Joyce (Collett) Deffenbaugh. Penny graduated from Blackford High School in 1975 and later earned a Master's Degree from Ball State University.

She was a Social Worker for the State of Indiana and had served in the U. S. Navy for four years.

She was a resident of Dunkirk for several years.

Survivors include her mother, Joyce Deffenbaugh; one daughter, Jennifer Bardill, Land O' Lakes, Florida; her first husband, Terry Costello; a sister, Melinda (Tom) Clester, Upland; two brothers, Kim (Edie) Deffenbaugh, Madison, IN and Lance (Judy) Deffenbaugh, Fredericksburg, VA; three grandchildren, Madeline, Aiden and Piper Bardill and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Deffenbaugh and her second husband, Tom Wilson.

There are no services planned.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or ([email protected]).

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guest book or leave condolences.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now