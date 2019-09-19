|
Perry Eldon Miller
Muncie - Perry Eldon Miller, 80, passed away while in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Perry was born July 24, 1939 in Jay County, Indiana to the late Perry Scott & Imo Fern Huey Miller.
He worked for INDOT as a Sub District manager, UCBC as a foreman and in the Personnel Dept., and an Insurance man for Prudential. Perry was mayor of Union City, Indiana for 2 terms from 1992-2000, and member of Randolph County Democratic Party.
Perry is survived by his wife of 58 Yrs, Judy (Wagner) Miller; children, Angela Hamer, Rhonda (Lee) Glidewell, Dennis (Amanda) Miller, Joel (Jennifer) Miller; 7 grandchildren, Audrey Miller, Veronica (Brian) Bennett, Lance (Amanda) Mock, Matthew Hamer, Hazel Miller, Lucy Miller, Jade Laux; 2 great grandchildren, Kasey Burkett, Coy Doss; brother & sister-in-laws, Eddie (Susie) Wagner, Donald (Janet) Wagner, Betty Laux, Virginia Chacon, Barbara Weigel; nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Bradley Ray Miller "98;" 6 brothers, Harold, Howard, Darrel, Larry, Gerald, and Earl Miller; 5 sisters, Inez Baker, Doris Charleston, Bernice Weigel, Elma Shanebarger, and Edna Fogel.
Visitation is 4-8 PM Friday September 20, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana. Services 11:00 AM Saturday September 21, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to UCPD Holiday Heroes with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 19, 2019