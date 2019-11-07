|
Perry McAbee
Dunkirk - Perry McAbee, 90, of Dunkirk, IN passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2019 at Miller Merry Manor of Dunkirk. He was born June 11, 1929 in Redkey, IN the son of Leslie and Jaunita (Ray) McAbee. He attended Redkey Schools. He married Susanna Borton June 4, 1950.
Perry retired after 48 years with Kerr Glass. He was a member of GBBA Local 96.
He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Pamela Robbins (husband, Jack) of Dunkirk, IN, Terry McAbee of Yorktown and Gary McAbee of Falls Rough, KY; grandchildren, Laura Pierce (husband, Matt), Jackie Robbins (wife Wendy), and Christopher Robbins, all of Dunkirk, IN, Bryce and Ryan McAbee, both of Yorktown, IN; and great grandchildren, Jaden, Sophie, Fancy and Jackson Robbins, McKenzy, Kaleb and Korigan Wilkey, and Zanna Pierce. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Susanna (Borton) McAbee; a sister, Anna McAbee; two brothers, Robert and Jackie; and a grandson, Kyle McAbee.
A graveside service will be at Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery immediately following visiting hours. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, IN. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Miller Merry Manor and State of the Heart Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019