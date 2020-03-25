|
|
Perry O. Clark, 73, of Gaston, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at his home.
Perry was born on August 17, 1946 in Muncie to the late Arthur and Grace (Miller) Clark. He was a 1964 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Perry worked as a Millwright at Chevrolet in Muncie, retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring furniture. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching NBA basketball, and spending time with his family.
Perry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Scherry Clark; two children, Bill Clark (wife Lisa) of Paducah, KY and Becky Clark of Gaston; three grandchildren, Andy Clark of O'Fallen, MO, Katie Mikulcik (husband Simon) of Austin, TX, and Benjamin Clark of Paducah, KY; and several cousins.
Perry was preceded in death a brother, Kenny Clark; and a granddaughter, Sarah Clark.
Due to government restrictions, the family will hold a private service with burial at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery. They will hold a celebration of Perry's life at their home at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to Wes-Del Elementary PTO Backpack Program. They may be mailed to Wes-Del School Corp., Attn: Kathy Hunt, 10290 N. 600 W., Gaston, IN 47342.
Share a memory of Perry and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Perry's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020