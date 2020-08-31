Peter Michael Jordan
Peter Michael Jordan, 25, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in his home.
He was born May 17, 1995, in Muncie to Robin S. Hooper Jordan. Peter attended Muncie Central High School and North View Church in Carmel.
Peter enjoyed playing basketball and football while in high school, computer games with his friends, and had a funny obsession for the love of his tennis shoes. He could light up a room with his infectious smile and laugh. He truly adored and worshipped his sister Erica, and he had a love of his pets and all animals in general. He will be missed by all those who loved and knew him.
Surviving are his mother, Robin Suzanne Jordan of Lafayette; sister, Erica Rae (Christopher) Lackey of Sneads Ferry, NC; maternal grandmother, Janice J. Hooper of West Lafayette; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth M. Jordan of Indianapolis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as many close friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his grandfather's Billy E. Hooper and James J. Jordan.
Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Soller- Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Memorial contributions may be given in Peter's name to Natalie's Second Chance, 10 S. 16th Street, Lafayette IN 47905, or at www.nataliessecondchance.org
You may leave condolences, memories and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com