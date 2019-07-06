Services
Muncie - Philip Eugene Clark, 80, went to be with his Lord Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born Saturday, January 21, 1939, In Muncie, the son of Robert and Mary (Howell) Clark. Philip graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957. He was a plumber at Borg Warner and retired after working there over thirty-six years. Philip enjoyed spending time with his family and grand kids and liked attending their sporting events. He loved nature, had been a "hobby farmer" and enjoyed flowers and planting trees. His favorite pastimes included playing cards, telling jokes, (even ones he made up), traveling, fishing, boating, tinkering with and refurbishing boats and he built four of his own homes.

Surviving family includes, three sons, Kerry (wife, Arla) Clark, Jeff (wife, Gail) Clark, and John (significant other, Jeanna) Clark; six grandchildren, Megan Clark, Matthew Clark, Brittany Clark, Kyle (fiancé, Kassie Lutton) Clark; Sean Clark, and Jake (wife, Amanda) Pippin; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Pippin, Cameron Pippin, and David Miller; four siblings, Jim Clark, Loretta Sue (husband, Jim) Hines, Barbara Clark, and Richard Clark; many nieces and nephews and many "grand-dogs".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Clark; and one brother, Gary Clark.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Mike Hewett officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw, Indiana.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202; the , 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278; or to A.R.F., (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 6, 2019
