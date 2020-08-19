1/1
Philip H. Sprowl
Philip H. Sprowl

Greenfield - Philip H. Sprowl, age 91 of Greenfield passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born October 25, 1928 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Ottis E. and Ruby (Johnston) Sprowl.

Philip married Sarah (Meek) on July 28, 1950. Together they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. He joined Indiana Bell in 1948 and enjoyed a 43-year tenure until his retirement in 1991. Philip loved to learn and returned to school after his retirement and received his bachelor's and master's degree from Ball State University. He began his own tax preparation service and was an avid woodworker. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, hiking and was a beekeeper.

He is survived by his wife Sarah; children, Philip (Cindy) Sprowl, John (Susan) Parrish-Sprowl, Jacqueline Sprowl and David (Deborah) Sprowl; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mentioned above, siblings, Robert L. Sprowl, Thomas H. Sprowl and Naomi S. Bryant.

Calling will be 11-12pm on Friday August 21, 2020 at Cross of Grace Lutheran Church, 3519 S 600 W. New Palestine, Indiana with funeral service at 12pm at the church. Burial immediately following at Park Cemetery, Greenfield. The family will observe all COVID guidelines including social distancing.

At the family's request donors may choose their favorite charity to give to in honor of Philip.

Please share your memories and condolences with his family at www.stillingerfamily.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
