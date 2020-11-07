Philip Lee Miller
Gaston - Philip Lee Miller, age 83, passed away on November 5, 2020. Born to Robert and Annabelle Miller in the town of Gaston, Philip spent his life in the same town doing what he loved, farming, shopping for farm machinery, spoiling every family dog, and spending time with his family. Most important to him was his wife of 63 years Nancy (Curry) Miller. Philip is also survived by his two children, Lee Miller (Kathy) and Elizabeth Trinkle (Bill), 7 grandchildren, Kim Carlson (Jeff), Megan Tucker (Allen), Jason Miller (Kelly), Jared Miller (Karen), Marcy Spencer (Travis) Karen Wojcik (Kevin) and Benjamin Miller. Bringing much joy to his life were his great-grandchildren, Adam Miller (18), Ethan Miller (15) Owen Miller (10) Emma Miller (7) Eli Carlson (14) Brody Carlson (14) Gavin Tucker (13) Miles Tucker (9) Porter Wojcik (21 months) and Jack Spencer (5 weeks).
A small celebration of life for family will be held at a later date.
