Philip Lee Murphy, 78, succumbed to cancer October 23, 2019, at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was New Year's baby, born January 1, 1941, in Huntington, IN, the son of William "Bill" Murphy and Mary E. (Helvie) Murphy.
Phil was a Tomcat and member of the Graduating Class of 1959 from the Madison Township School, in southeastern Jay County. Two years later, he married his grade school sweatheart, Joy Turner. In September, they celebrated 59 years of marriage. With his dad and brother (Tim), Phil established three NAPA stores, first in Union City, then in Fort Recovery and Winchester. He was an active member of the Union City Chamber of Commerce and co-chaired the Farmer-Merchant Days in the mid-1980s. In 1970, he received his Private Pilot's License under which he loved to fly family and friends on trips all over the continental United States. Phil also liked to drive with Joy and shared over 150,000 miles together. They loved the West, wintered together in California with Erin and Debbie, and adored their only granddaughter, Mary.
He is preceded in death by parents. Surviving in addition to his wife, Joy DeeLee (Turner) Murphy, are his three children, first son, Eric Wayne Murphy of Muncie, second son, Erin Philip Murphy his wife, Debbie, and their daughter Mary of La Habra Heights, CA, his daughter Sherry DeeLee (Murphy) Kwintner and her husband, Jason, of Canton, GA; brother, Ronald Tim Murphy and wife, Margaret, and their children of Union City; and canine-love-of-his-life whippet, Lily.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 26, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Murphy home, 605 Jefferson Ave., Union City, IN. In lieu of flowers or plants, please donate to the .
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019