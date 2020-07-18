1/1
Philip R. Drumm
Philip R. Drumm

Muncie - Philip R. Drumm passed away, July 13, 2020 of an apparent heart attack at the age of 77.

He was born December 4, 1942 in Muncie and was the son of the late Howard & Mary (Brunton) Drumm.

Philip was a truck driver for more than 55 years. He was a dedicated driver that never planned to retire. He proudly and honorably served his country in the Army National Guard.

Philip is survived by his wife Helen of 23 years; a son Greg Drumm; three daughters Tish Birch (Dana), Lisa Hrenchir (David) and Tina Young; six grandchildren Gabrielle, Alex, Lucas, Veronica, Desere and Jasmine.

In honoring of Philips wishes there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.

The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
