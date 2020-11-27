1/1
Phillip B. "Butch" Rhoades
Phillip B. "Butch" Rhoades

Yorktown - Phillip B. "Butch" Rhoades, 82, Yorktown, passed away Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, at Bethel Pointe.

He was born Friday, December 31, 1937, in Knightstown, Indiana, the son of Vernon and Beatrice (Sleeth) Rhoades. Butch loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, going to the horse track, watching Western movies, playing cards, and drinking a beer. Butch was an avid Indianapolis Colts, I.U., and Cincinnati Reds fan. He worked at Borg Warner for forty-one years and retired as a machine operator. Mr. Rhoades honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include son, Charlie (wife, Carolyn) Rhoades; daughter, Stephanie (husband, Jay) Taylor; brother, Henry Rhoades; grandchildren, Michelle (husband, Dave) Rains, Allison (husband, Ryan) King, Colin Rhoades, Carson Rhoades, Devon (wife, Amber) Rhoades, Jordan Taylor, and Dustin (wife, Jessica) Rhoades; great-grandchildren, Dylan Rains, Drew Rains, Ethan King, Grant King, Joseph King, Hudson Taylor, Ryleigh Rhoades, and Harrison Rhoades; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Beatrice (Sleeth) Rhoades; his wife, Kay Rhoades, who passed away February 12, 2013; son, Philip Rhoades; brothers, Bob Rhoades, Randall Rhoades, Charles Rhoades, Frank Rhoades, and Bill Rhoades; sisters, Marie Medsker, Marge Carpenter, Joan Snider, and Jane Carr.

Private services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Rites conducted by Delaware County Honor Guard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bethel Pointe for the love and care they gave Butch and his family.

Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
