The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Phillip Beaty


Phillip Beaty Obituary
Phillip Beaty

Muncie - Phillip Beaty, 62, of Muncie, passed away on January 15, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1957 in Albany, Kentucky.

He worked for Borg-Warner and loved boating.

Phillip was survived by his mother, Eva Beaty; son, Phillip (Megan) Beaty II; grandchildren, Zane and Xavier Beaty; siblings, Wendell Beaty, Cathy (Everette) Sharpe; niece, Shyanna Smith; nephew, L. T. Beaty; stepfather, Arlis Fields.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Beaty, brother, Jeffery Beaty.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019
