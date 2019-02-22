|
|
Phillip Beaty
Muncie - Phillip Beaty, 62, of Muncie, passed away on January 15, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1957 in Albany, Kentucky.
He worked for Borg-Warner and loved boating.
Phillip was survived by his mother, Eva Beaty; son, Phillip (Megan) Beaty II; grandchildren, Zane and Xavier Beaty; siblings, Wendell Beaty, Cathy (Everette) Sharpe; niece, Shyanna Smith; nephew, L. T. Beaty; stepfather, Arlis Fields.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Beaty, brother, Jeffery Beaty.
Services to celebrate his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019