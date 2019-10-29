Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Bisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Bisel


1937 - 2019
Phillip Bisel Obituary
Phillip Bisel

Winchester - Phillip L. Bisel, 82 of Winchester, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 11, 1937, in Logansport, IN to Russell Eldon and Audra Josephine (Nale) Bisel.

Phillip graduated from Farmland High School and attended Purdue University. He retired as Randolph County Surveyor in 2006 and also farmed. Phillip also served in the US Army.

Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Janet (Harris) Bisel; two children, Melinda (James) Harrison of Juliette, GA, and Jason (Suzanne) Bisel of Crown Point, IN; five grandchildren, Jacob Harrison of Macon, GA, Michael Harrison of Macon, GA, Zachary (Brittney) Bisel of Knightstown, IN, Carter Bisel of Crown Point, and Colin Bisel of Crown Point; and two great grandchildren, Harvey and George Bisel of Knightstown.

Phillip was preceded by his parents; and a grandson, Nicholas Bisel.

A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Holly Hardsaw officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Maxville.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
