Phillip C. Osgood
Farmland, IN - Phillip Charles Osgood, 90, of Farmland, IN passed away peacefully at his residence, early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, with loving family by his side. He was born August 7, 1929 in Muskegon, MI the son of Albert and Mary (Jarvis) Osgood. He was a 1948 graduate of Muncie Central High School and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic.
Phil retired as a Tool & Die Supervisor in 2000, after 45 years with Twoson Tool Co. of Muncie. He was a member of the Farmland United Methodist Church; lifetime member of the Farmland Lions Club; active member of Historical Farmland USA; and Hoosier Kite Flyers of Randolph County. He practiced his artistry of woodworking, leaving many beautiful pieces to be enjoyed for years to come.
He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Cindy Osgood of Georgetown, IN, Leann Jones (husband, Jeff) of Farmland, IN and Michael C. Osgood (wife, Amy) of Farmland, IN; a sister, Martha Ann Buffin of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Nicholas Jones of Farmland, IN, Kyle Osgood (wife, Darby) of Farmland, IN, Cody Osgood (wife, Jeanina) of Farmland, IN and Cole Osgood of Farmland, IN; and three great grandsons, Cameron, Calvin and Jayce Osgood. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Joyce L (Bashia) Osgood; and a brother, Ralph Osgood.
Due to the current concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family has chosen for the service to be private. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the After-School Tutoring Program, a ministry of the United Methodist Women - Farmland United Methodist Church. The program began in 1991 for third graders at Monroe Central Elementary. Joyce was involved in its development and after she passed away, Phil continued volunteering with the program until 2018. Checks to be made out to The After-School Tutoring Program, c/o of Mrs. Tom Mills, 7341 West State Road 32, Farmland, Indiana 47340. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.