The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillip E. Stonebraker Obituary
Phillip E. Stonebraker

Muncie - Phillip E. Stonebraker, 81, passed away Friday afternoon, March 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

He was born in Muncie on August 2, 1937, the son of Jack L. and Viva (Howell) Stonebraker, graduated from Burris High School, served in the US Navy for seven years where he received the silver cross and a purple heart, then attended Ball State University.

Mr. Stonebraker was employed at Delco-Remy for thirteen years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the VFW in Muncie and North Webster and College Avenue United Methodist Church. Phil enjoyed boating, fishing, listening to music (especially Jazz) and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of sixty years, Pat; two sons, Chris Stonebraker (Cassie), Kokomo and Kevin Stonebraker, Leesburg; three grandchildren, Seth, Sarah, and Samantha Stonebraker; his sister-in-law, Sally Stonebraker, Muncie; a nephew, Jack Stonebraker (Debbie), Shamburg, IL; a niece, Sherrie Meadows, Grand Rapids, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack L. Stonebraker, Jr; two nephews, Doug and Mark Stonebraker.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March, 6, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Military Honor's by the US Navy and Veterans of Delaware County.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday or one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 1040, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 3, 2019
