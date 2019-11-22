|
|
Phillip Eugene "Zakee" Corthen
Phillip Eugene Corthen "Zakee" 64 passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Muncie, IN May 8, 1955 to Lemon Corthen Jr. and Emma (Watkins) Corthen. A life long resident Zakee went to Muncie Community School Graduating 1974. Zakee started out as a Cook for local Resturants and later became a Brick mason. Zakee love to listen to old school music, watch basketball games spend time with his family and friends. Zakee leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 24 years Lynne Pines-Corthen, 3 Sons Phillip E. Jr., Michael Corthen and Freddie Davis, Stephen's City VA. 1 daughter Stacy (Lovell) Cabbil, Grand Prairie, TX., 7 grandchildren. His Mother Emma Dorrough, 1 brother Hasan Hassan (Andra Corthen) Indianapolis, IN 5 sisters Gabrielle (George) Dozier Smyrna, GA. Lindetta (Michael) Hawkins, Georgetta Powell, Susan Corthen, and Joyce (Damon) Price all of Muncie, IN. A host of Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. His closes friend's Dr Behrami, Bro Bassam, Rashid, Rockmon, Warren and Shauib. He was preceded in death by his father Lemon Corthen Jr. and his grandparents George and Beulah Watkins. Service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00pm visitation will be 2 hours before service at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019