Macon, GA - Phillip Keith Taylor, 73, of Macon, GA passed away on April 19, 2020. A memorial service for the family and friends will be held on a later date.

Phil was born in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Floyd and Ruth Taylor. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. Phil spent his career in agriculture sales, most recently with Manna Pro. He loved people, horses, and spending time landscaping with his wife Janet. Phil attended Spirit of Life Revival Center. He was an avid football and basketball fan. He especially loved March Madness and the GHSA State Tournament.

Phil had a welcoming smile that let everyone know he truly cared and was interested in them. God used his smile to encourage others here. He now knows the smile and embrace of his loving heavenly Father.

Phil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Moore Taylor, and daughter, Lisa Taylor Stublar (John), and was predeceased by his son, Chad Phillip Taylor.

