Phillip Neal Norris
Phillip Neal Norris

Mooreland - Phillip Neal Norris, 77, of Mooreland passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Waters of New Castle. He was born July 30, 1943 in Muncie, a son of the late Arnold Norris and Beulah Mae (Cox) Shaffer.

Phil was a car enthusiast, he especially loved Corvettes. He and his wife, Teresa, were known for their body work restorations on Corvettes. He retired from General Motors Corporation following many years of service. Phil was a huge basketball fan and collected various items of interest. Most importantly, Phil was proud of his farm and enjoyed it every day.

Phil is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Petrina (Tim) Cross, Julie (Tim) Crease, Tom (Faith) Ogden, Tina (Bill King) Osborn, Tonya (Dan) Middleton, Debra Burkett, Jimmy (Leann) Ogden, Sally (Gary) Sewell, Terry DeTurk; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Sue (Ogden) Norris; daughter, Denise Norris; brother, Ronald Norris, sister-in-law, Valerie DeTurk.

At Phil's request, there will be no public services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waters of New Castle. Interment will take place in Mooreland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. You may express condolences, share a memory, or send a Hug from Home available at www.hinsey-brown.com




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
