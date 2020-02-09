|
|
Phillip Vernon Crouch
Dunkirk, IN - Phillip Vernon Crouch, 77, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Friday, February 7th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. Phil was born in Portland, IN, on March 8, 1942, a son of the late Esther Louise (Auker) and Clifford Vernon Crouch. He was a 1960 graduate of Dunkirk High School. Phil was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy and the precious years he spent with his wife Jane Elizabeth (Vachon) Crouch who he happily married on November 24, 1984. He was a very social man who dedicated 23 years to the U.S. Postal Service in Dunkirk, IN, as well as countless hours as a public servant. Phil loved serving on the Civil Defense Board, Dunkirk American Legion Color Guard, , Boy Scouts of America, Dunkirk Moose Lodge, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Woods, and Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery grounds crew. Phil was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunkirk, IN, the National Center for Great Lakes Native American Culture Pow Wow Club, Southeastern Cherokee Council, and the NRA. He enjoyed camping, riding around on his golf cart, helping his community, working outdoors, playing cards, watching TV, going to Pow Wow's and his precious pups Kenny, Rosie, and Libby. Phil is survived by his lovely wife Jane E. Crouch, 7 children; Luann Eldridge (husband Robert), Debbie Campbell (husband Chip), Dan Crouch, Sara Crouch, Eric Marshall (wife Jannie), Adam Marshall (wife Jennifer), Erin Hunter (husband Doug). He is also survived by 1 sister; Linda Dudley (husband Jeff), 17 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Esther Crouch, sister Jane Ford, and brother Ricky Crouch. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunkirk, IN, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020