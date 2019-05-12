|
|
Phillip Young,Jr.
Muncie - Muncie-Phillip E. Young, Jr., 55, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on, March 18, 1964 in Muncie the son of Philip Young, Sr., and Cassandra (Crisp) Young- Miller.
Phillip graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1983. Later, he worked for Hardees and Burger King Restaurants as a Corporate Manager Trainer for several years. He then started working for General Motors as a line worker which he had done for approximately five years prior to becoming disabled. Mr. Young was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and he loved time with his pet dogs, Max, Luna and Oscar.
Survivors include his mother, Cassandra Miller (husband-Richard), Muncie; one sister, Penni McAdams (husband-Mark), Muncie; one brother, Stacy Young (wife-Bonita), Parker City; partner, Chad Ortman, Muncie; two nephews, Bradley Mann, Muncie and Michael Rawlinson (wife-Phaedra), Venice, Florida.
He was preceded in death by, his father, Phillip, Sr.; one brother, Jerry Crisp; maternal grandmother, Dorine Crabtree; niece, Emma Rawlinson; one uncle, Thomas Crisp; three deceased dogs, Andi, Dasie and Sadie.
Cremation is taking place. Private family services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parson Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303 or Midwest Affiliate3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019