Phyellies Ann Lewis, 78, passed away Monday evening, February 24, 2020, at the Waters of Muncie.
She was born Sunday, April 6, 1941, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Cecil and Mildred (Kendrick) Maggard. Phyellies enjoyed doing craft work including floral arrangements, needlepoint, and stained glass. Her memberships include the Order of the Eastern Star. She attended the Tabernacle of Praise.
Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Lewis (husband, Tony Irwin); four grandchildren, Sean McDonald; Jessica Lewis (fiancé, Trevor Griffith), Heather Lewis (husband Dwain Garrett), and John Anthony Lewis; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee McDonald, twins, Annalyse and Melody Garrett; brother-in-law, Joe Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Susie Hensley, Mabel Combs; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mildred Maggard; husband, and they were married April 19, 1958, Harold H. Lewis Sr. who passed away on November 26, 2016; her son, Harold Lewis Jr.; and her sister, Joyce Irene Maggard.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020