Phyllis Ann (White) Lappin
On Sunday, August 30, 2020, our Lord, in His tender mercy, took Phyllis Ann (White) Lappin Home to join Him in Glory and to be reunited with her loving husband of seventy years, Alonzo "Lon", her parents, Mirl and Anna White, and her four siblings, Lelah, Mirl Jr. (wife, Bonnie), Wilma Ketterman (husband, Art), and Lewis (wife, Doris).
Phyllis lived all ninety two years of her life in Muncie, Indiana, was a graduate of Muncie Central High School, and was a lifelong member of Shawnee Heights Baptist Church, (originally known as Walnut Street Baptist Church), where she sang in the choir since she was a teenager. Music was the soundtrack of Phyllis' life. She could often be heard singing, humming, or playing her piano. She especially loved singing hymns and loved Jesus with all her heart. Recent conversations frequently included her eagerness to greet Him face-to-face.
In 1964 Phyllis accepted the position of Guidance Department secretary at Muncie Central. Then, in 1966, MCS Superintendent Durward Cory asked her to be his secretary at the Administration Building. She remained in that position also serving as secretary to the Muncie Schools Board of Education until her retirement in 1990.
Phyllis' beautiful smile lit up the room wherever she went and her memory will be a blessing to all who knew and loved her. For her children: Carol Saval (husband, Ivan), Lon Lappin (wife, Karen), and Julie Eckelman (husband, Mark), all of Muncie, Phyllis was the light of their lives… a loving example of what God plans for all mothers to be. She was also especially close to her nephew, Phillip Lee (wife, Jayne) who preceded her in death. Phyllis was adored by her seven grandchildren: Ivan "Tony" Saval (wife, Isabella), of New York City, Angela Saval of Muncie, Matthew Lappin (wife, Charlotte), of Selma, Marlie Arnold (husband, Chris), of Atlanta, Georgia, Melissa Pevic (husband, Matt),of Redondo Beach, California, Josh Howard (wife, Valerie), of Anderson and Tyler Howard, of Muncie; and three great-nephews, John Lee (wife, Susan), of Muncie, David Lee (wife, Deanna), of Richmond, and Darrin Lee (wife, Kindra), of New Castle. The most recent joys of Phyllis' life were her eleven great-grandchildren: Nath and Gabe Lappin, Valentina and Stella Saval, Lucas Arnold, Nicholas Pevic, and Myla, Greta, Leon, Mariah, and Sophie Howard.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Robert Suer for his many years of devoted care, to the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Senior Living Center for their years of loving devotion, and more recently to Westminster Village and Kindred Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her final days.
Private family services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303, to be used to help needy families in the Muncie area or to a charity of the donor's choice
