Indianapolis - Phyllis Ann McVicker, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 20, 1941, to Estle Ryan & Norma Jean (Phillips) Dobbs in Bald Knob, Kentucky. They moved to Indiana and lived in the Oakville/Cowan area and she graduated from Cowan High School. Phyllis then attendee Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Chicago, Illinois. She married Richard McVicker on November 11, 1961 and lived in around Indianapolis all their married lives and raised their sons, Tod, and Bryan, there.



Phyllis was the second child and oldest daughter in the family of seven children and she was her mother's right hand.



Phyllis worked part-time at Indiana National Bank when her boys were young. When they were older, she went to full time, rising to a position in public relations until her retirement.



Phyllis was very involved with her church and established friendships that lasted her lifetime.



Her family always remained the center of her life. She referred to her granddaughters as (Darlings Girls) and traveled to Texas regularly to spend time with them all. She also maintained a lasting friendship with her siblings and tried to spend a day once a month with her sisters.



She leaves behind, Richard, her loving husband of 58 years as well as her sons: Tod McVicker (wife Marta), Bryan McVicker (wife Kim), granddaughters: Rachel (McVicker) Stevenson (husband Casey), Hannah McVicker, Carly McVicker and Dana McVicker, and great grandson, Easton Stevenson. She leaves many memories with her siblings: Darrel Dobbs (wife Joy), Carol Dobbs (husband Greg Gable), Janet Notarangelo (husband Nick), Beverly Bergmann (husband Bill), Jack Dobbs (wife Diana), Mary Lung (husband Daryl) and many nieces and nephews who loved her.



All services are private to family.









