Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Privett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ann Privett


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Ann Privett Obituary
Phyllis Ann Privett

- - Phyllis Ann Privett, 76, died peacefully at home February 22nd, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Castle Indiana, 19th of February, 1943, the daughter of Woodrow Study and Lillian (Driscoll) Mitchell.

Phyllis was born again in 1967 and served the Lord faithfully ever since.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Study, and brother, Joseph Study. She is survived her children, David W. Privett (Mashpee MA), Gregory D. Privett, Barry T. Privett, Jennifer S. (Privett) Crane and Leslie K. (Privett) Bellavance, 15 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now