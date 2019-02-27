|
Phyllis Ann Privett
- - Phyllis Ann Privett, 76, died peacefully at home February 22nd, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Castle Indiana, 19th of February, 1943, the daughter of Woodrow Study and Lillian (Driscoll) Mitchell.
Phyllis was born again in 1967 and served the Lord faithfully ever since.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Study, and brother, Joseph Study. She is survived her children, David W. Privett (Mashpee MA), Gregory D. Privett, Barry T. Privett, Jennifer S. (Privett) Crane and Leslie K. (Privett) Bellavance, 15 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019