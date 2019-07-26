Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
820 E. Charles St.
Muncie, IN
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
820 E. Charles St.
Muncie, IN
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Collins


1931 - 2019
Phyllis Collins Obituary
Phyllis Collins

Muncie - Phyllis I. Collins, 88, passed away, Tuesday, July 24, 2019. She was born February 9, 1931 in Randolph county to the late Rock and Josedna (Grice) Prescott. She graduated from Jackson Township schools and worked for Delco Battery Credit Union, which later became West Willard Federal Credit Union. She met the love of her life, Joe Collins, and they married in August of 1950. Phyllis was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, enjoyed playing cards, as well as spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving Phyllis is her son, Robert (Vickie) Collins; Brother; Phillip (Bea) Prescott; Sister-in-Laws; Evelyn Prescott and Lucille Collins; Grandchildren; Nick (Robin) Collins and Kristi (Kyle) Studebaker; Great-Grandchildren; Kayleigh and Krosley Studebaker; and 6 step great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; Brothers, Robert, Reuben, Dale, Charles, Carl "Jack" and James "Tuck" Prescott; Sisters; Imogene Raszkowski, Helen Blackford, Joan Wilcox and Joyce Summers.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with burial at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Memorial Donations can be made in Phyllis' memory to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or the , 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019
