Phyllis E. Jennings
Muncie - Phyllis E. Jennings, 91, Muncie, passed away Friday evening, August 2, 2019, at Morrison Woods Nursing Home.
She was born Sunday, May 13, 1928, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Buford and Nellie (Crow) Dunn. Phyllis graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1946 and received her Associates Degree from Indiana Business College. Mrs. Jennings was a member of Eastern Star and a Past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Delaware Dental Wives; and Delta Sigma Sorority.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Donald Jennings, who she married on Saturday, August 22, 1953; three children, Sally (husband, David) Murphy, Mooresville, Indiana, Jill (husband, Jeff) Gray, Noblesville, Indiana, and Tom Jennings, Muncie; four grandchildren, Holly (husband, Justin) Thieneman, Nashville, Tennessee, Amber (husband, Jeremy) Lee, Fishers, Indiana, Corbin Murphy, Mooresville, Indiana, and Carly (husband, Eric) Jay, Fishers, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Murphy, Payton Murphy, Caleb Lee, Nolan Lee, Kinsington Thieneman, Adelaide Thieneman, and Grayson Jay; two sisters, Cecile Donnay, Minnesota, and Margaret (husband, Gary) Engvall, Rhode Island; long time care giver, Donna Fierce; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Nellie Dunn; one sister, Helen Heath; and two brothers, Dick Dunn and Tom Dunn.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305 with Pastor Wade Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be directed to Morrison Woods Nursing Home, 4100 North Morrison Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304 or to , Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019