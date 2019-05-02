|
|
Mrs. Phyllis Jean Moreillon Fultz, age 76, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on April 18, 1943. She was the loving daughter of the late Dwight and Lucy Florence Brandon Moreillon. She worked early in life at the Dog and Suds and Park N Eat Restaurants as a car hop. She then worked as a waitress at Fiesta Restaurant in downtown Madison where she met her late husband. She retired from Wal-Mart after 20 years of working in the perfume and cosmetic department. On January 1, 1965, Phyllis was united in marriage to Lotus Hutson "Jack" Fultz. This happy union of 42 years was blessed with a son, Robert Lotus. She had attended the North Madison Baptist Church early in life, and later attended Kent Christian Church. Phyllis died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:55 p.m. at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Phyllis will be missed by her son, Robert "Rob" Lotus Fultz of Yorktown; her grandchildren, Delaney Brooke Fultz and Mason Hutson Fultz; her sisters, Ramona Voris and her husband, Ray, Betty Craig, Delia "Dee Dee" Colwell, Rhonda K. Watson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lotus Hutson "Jack" Fultz, her brothers, Dwight Wayne Moreillon, and George Moreillon, her sister, Saralee Barnes, and her beloved dog, Hey Day.
Private services will be conducted Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana with interment to follow. Friends may visit Thursday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019