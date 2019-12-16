|
|
Phyllis June (Brown) Neal
New Castle - Phyllis June (Brown) Neal, 93, of New Castle, went to her Heavenly home on the afternoon of Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Glen Oaks Health Campus.
She was born on May 2, 1926, the youngest of four children in a small house on South Main Street in New Castle, Indiana. Her parents were Alonzo "Lon" and Lucy (Shortridge) Brown. "June Bug" was the nickname her father gave her.
A farm near New Lisbon was home for the Brown family until Phyllis was 10 years old. She received her early education at Devon School near New Lisbon. Following her father's death, Phyllis' mother purchased a home on South 22nd St. in New Castle and while living there she attended Weir Elementary, New Castle Junior High and New Castle High School.
On September 20, 1942, Phyllis became the bride of Samuel Warren Neal. He was the only love of her life. They were blessed with four children, Greta Jo, Sharon Sue, Philip Warren and Randall Eugene. They were fortunate to celebrate 45 anniversaries until his untimely death in 1988.
In 1955, after living on South 18th Street in New Castle and South of New Castle, the Neal family bought a farm Northwest of town were Phyllis resided for 63 years.
Phyllis was a homemaker her entire adult life. Shortly after moving to the farm she began attending Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church where she became an active member and was baptized in 1958. She served her Lord by volunteering for many offices in the church such as, Sunday School teacher, donation steward, hospitality chairperson, Vacation Bible School teacher and board member. In later years, she was "The Cookie Lady" during VBS.
One of the joys of her life was traveling with the Indiana Central Wesleyan BYF to various locations including Mackinac Island, Branson, MO, Nashville, TN, and Washington, D.C. She also loved being involved in the activities of Mt. Zion's BYF Group.
In her younger years, Phyllis enjoyed cooking, making pies, flower gardening, crocheting, reading, and traveling. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Greta (Art) Clevenger of Cowan, Sharon (John) Huckeby of New Castle, Philip (Shirley) Neal of Mt. Summit and Randy (Inga) Neal of New Castle.
Nine grandchildren, Robin (Mike) Culp of Speedway, Holly Baker of Muncie, Brandi (Patty) Neal of Noblesville, Barry (Jennifer) Huckeby of Freeland, MI, and Ryan (Melissa) Huckeby, Kyle (Melynda) Huckeby, Shelley (Lee) York, Kevin (Tiffany) Neal and Scottie (Chrisann) Neal all of the New Castle area.
18 great-grandchildren survive Mrs. Neal as well as nieces, Gail (Dennis) Hutson of Clinton and Marcella (Charles) McCord of Cambridge City; Nephews, Everett Brown of Clayton and Bill (Mary) Brown of Rockville; a cousin, Marilyn (Wales) Garvey of Indianapolis, and a special friend and caregiver, Anita Helderbrand.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lon and Lucy Shortridge Brown; her loving husband, Sam Neal, a great-grandson, Jack Paul; a sister, Harriett Browning; brothers, Marshall Brown and Clarence Brown; nephews, Leon Ammerman and Steve Brown and nieces, Phyllis Ammerman, Dona Adams, Patty Bertram, Joyce Meyers, and Velma Patterson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Arnett officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Phyllis June (Brown) Neal.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019