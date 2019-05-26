|
Phyllis L. Johnson
Muncie - Phyllis L. Johnson, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital IN Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Thursday, December 20, 1945, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Wavie and Eva (Stockton) Guinn. Phyllis worked as a registered nurse for Ball Memorial hospital until she retired. She attended Albany United Methodist Church, and enjoyed rummage sales and caring for her "grand babies."
Survivors include her nephew, Stewart Guinn, Henry County, Indiana; cousin, Mary Guinn Baker; and special friends, Paul and Sandra Lemaster, Tamara Lemaster, Alayna Friend, and Charlie Friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, W. Cletus Guinn; and her husband, Larry Johnson.
Private services have been held.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial Contributions can be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) or to the .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019