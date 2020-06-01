Phyllis Winningham
Winchester - Phyllis Ann Winningham, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Phyllis was born in Winchester to Margaret (Hendrickson) and Alfred Davis on November 6, 1934. She was a very loving and devoted wife to her husband, Max Winningham, for 68 years.
Phyllis worked at Westinghouse in Union City for 32 years. She worked alongside her husband for several years maintaining their apple orchard on the family farm in Ridgeville, IN. Phyllis had a love for feeding her baby calves, caring for her beloved Dachshund "Weiner" dog pets, cooking, flowers, hummingbirds, riding the golf cart with her husband Max, and enjoying nature. Some of the other things she enjoyed were drinking coffee, eating her sweets, and listening to her boys talk.
She was a very loving mother to three sons: Ronnie Winningham (April) of Muncie, Jeffrey Winningham (Elizabeth) of Winchester, and Stan Winningham (Mindy) of Ridgeville. Phyllis also dearly loved "her children" Max Winningham (Diane) of Ft. Wayne, Mark Winningham (Tammy) of Muncie, Carlotta Cooprider (Robert) of Indianapolis, and Carla Durham (Trent) of Winchester.
Phyllis was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Ronnie Jr., Kaitlyn, Grandon, Ellie, Mitchell, Miranda, and a great grandson Mylen.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Beverly Fry of Portland and Judy Ferguson of Albany, Kentucky and a half-brother, John Bond. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Eloise Shannon and Doris Newton.
A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Winchester - Phyllis Ann Winningham, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Phyllis was born in Winchester to Margaret (Hendrickson) and Alfred Davis on November 6, 1934. She was a very loving and devoted wife to her husband, Max Winningham, for 68 years.
Phyllis worked at Westinghouse in Union City for 32 years. She worked alongside her husband for several years maintaining their apple orchard on the family farm in Ridgeville, IN. Phyllis had a love for feeding her baby calves, caring for her beloved Dachshund "Weiner" dog pets, cooking, flowers, hummingbirds, riding the golf cart with her husband Max, and enjoying nature. Some of the other things she enjoyed were drinking coffee, eating her sweets, and listening to her boys talk.
She was a very loving mother to three sons: Ronnie Winningham (April) of Muncie, Jeffrey Winningham (Elizabeth) of Winchester, and Stan Winningham (Mindy) of Ridgeville. Phyllis also dearly loved "her children" Max Winningham (Diane) of Ft. Wayne, Mark Winningham (Tammy) of Muncie, Carlotta Cooprider (Robert) of Indianapolis, and Carla Durham (Trent) of Winchester.
Phyllis was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Ronnie Jr., Kaitlyn, Grandon, Ellie, Mitchell, Miranda, and a great grandson Mylen.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Beverly Fry of Portland and Judy Ferguson of Albany, Kentucky and a half-brother, John Bond. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Eloise Shannon and Doris Newton.
A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.