Preston Anderson



Preston Anderson passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on September 24, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana following an extended illness. He was 69 years old.



Preston was born on March 29, 1951 in Bells, Tennessee to his parents, B.C. and Deborah Anderson. After relocating to Indiana with his family in 1966, he graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1969.



Mr. Anderson is survived by his daughter, Angela Whitehair (Westley), Muncie, Indiana, grandchildren, Jaylana Welch and Khalil Johnson; his brother, James Anderson (Jean), Jackon, Tennessee; a brother, Robert Anderson (Frances), Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters, Rosemary Lyons, Muncie, Indiana, and Vera Humphries (Silas), Anderson, Indiana



He is preceded in death by his brother, Milton Smith; his sister, Dorothy Joseph; and his grandson, Darrion Johnson.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Faulkner Mortuary 915 E. Willard Street, Muncie.



A private ceremony will be at Beech Grove Cemetery on Thursday, October1, 2020.



Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. Hand Sanitizer will be available. Remember to be safe, and attempt to adhere to the six-foot social distancing.



Funeral Services entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store