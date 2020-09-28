1/1
Preston Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston Anderson

Preston Anderson passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on September 24, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana following an extended illness. He was 69 years old.

Preston was born on March 29, 1951 in Bells, Tennessee to his parents, B.C. and Deborah Anderson. After relocating to Indiana with his family in 1966, he graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1969.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his daughter, Angela Whitehair (Westley), Muncie, Indiana, grandchildren, Jaylana Welch and Khalil Johnson; his brother, James Anderson (Jean), Jackon, Tennessee; a brother, Robert Anderson (Frances), Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters, Rosemary Lyons, Muncie, Indiana, and Vera Humphries (Silas), Anderson, Indiana

He is preceded in death by his brother, Milton Smith; his sister, Dorothy Joseph; and his grandson, Darrion Johnson.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Faulkner Mortuary 915 E. Willard Street, Muncie.

A private ceremony will be at Beech Grove Cemetery on Thursday, October1, 2020.

Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. Hand Sanitizer will be available. Remember to be safe, and attempt to adhere to the six-foot social distancing.

Funeral Services entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved