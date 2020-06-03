Priscilla Ann Moon
Priscilla Ann Moon, 74, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.
Priscilla was born April 29, 1946, in Muncie, the daughter of Gerald and Julia (Beeson) Jarnagin. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1964, and attended Ivy Tech Community College.
Priscilla worked for J.C. Penney's for several years, retiring in 2005. After her retirement, she continued to work part time in retail for many years.
Priscilla loved to shop and socialize with her family and friends. She was willing to help support any event the family was involved in, volunteering for numerous activities.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie Digman (husband, Michael), and Kimberly Rodriguez (husband, Oliver); three step-children, Joan Moon, Sharon Kanacsky (husband, Jon), and Ronald Moon, Jr. (wife, Virginia); three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brummett, Olivia Rodriguez, and Alicia Rodriguez; four step-grandchildren, Ashley Digman, Jesse Digman, Lisa Phipps (husband, Brian), and Nathan Kanacsky (wife, Andrea); six step great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Millspaugh; two nephews and several cousins.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Hamilton, who died in 1995; her husband, Ronald Moon, who died on May 15, 2020; and a sister, Kathy Carnes.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.