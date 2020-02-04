|
Quintota Sue Janney
Gaston - Quintota Sue Janney, 83, of Gaston, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Muncie.
Sue was born April 11, 1936 in Summitville, Indiana to the late Merrell and Dorothy (Kirkpatrick) Vannatter. She graduated from Gaston High School and worked for Star Bank for many years. Sue enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and bowling.
Sue is survived by two children, Craig Janney (wife Liz) of Avon and Molli Morrison (husband Darren) of Muncie; a brother, Tim Vannatter (wife Marilyn) of Selma; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
Sue was preceded in death by a brother, William Vannatter; and two nephews.
A funeral service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
