R. Steve Thompson
Muncie - R. Steve Thompson, 63, of Muncie left this earthly home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born September 22, 1955 to Robert and Marlyn Thompson in Champaign, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Alice and his beloved companion Miss Kitty. Other survivors include sisters, Pam (Mike) Meeks and Barbara Taylor, Bluffton; brother, Randy (Alaina) Thompson, Muncie; nephews, Jason (Amanda) and Justin (Kendale) Thompson, Jesse (Balliegh) Williams, Chad (Angela) and David (Jeni) Meeks, and Miles (Heidi) Taylor; and many great nieces and nephews.
An avid Colts fan, he loved golf, camping, the Indy 500 and fixing anything. His exceptional woodworking skills were evident in his model trains. A lifelong Scout, he was always prepared but seldom on time. He was a member of Lancaster Chapel Church where he sang in the choir and helped make repairs to the building. He also enjoyed singing karaoke. He loved to cook but always followed the recipe precisely. A bit of a perfectionist, he was always willing to show you the "right" way to do anything. He loved a good joke and his sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him.
Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 6, 2019