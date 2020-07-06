1/1
Rachel Adell Martin
Rachel Adell Martin

Muncie - Adell Martin (94) passed away at the Yorktown Manor July 2. She was born in Mounds, Oklahoma (outskirts of Muskogee) February 11, 1926. She moved to Indiana to live with her daughter, Linda in 2012. She did not mind being "part Hoosier" with her daughter but would remind Linda now and then, that she was an "Okie" and some day would need to go home.

She was an avid writer and has written stories around her family and friends most of her life. Over time, she began compiling the stories into themed books for her family. While in the nursing home, she decided she had more things to write so she dictated to her daughter more stories. Some stories were fun and about her life in the nursing home with other residents and those who have cared for her during those years- some of those were written and co-authored by her best friend and buddy, Charlene Atkins. Some were memories she did not want forgotten. All in all, she has almost 100 pages of stories that will need bound for the family.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda, her son Glen {who lives in Arkansas); her brother Dale; grand children (Larry, Ray, Shawn, Vincent, Yolonda, Ian), lots of great-grand-children, great-great grandchildren. nephews. and nieces an across the states who adored her.

Her viewing will be in Muncie at Parson Mortuary, Wednesday, July 8 from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. Afterwards, Linda (with her son Ray) will take her home (Oklahoma} where family will gather with Watts Mortuary. She will rest next to her beloved, Clell Martin.

A special thank you to all the wonderful people at the Yorktown Manor who have loved and cared for our dear mother over the years.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com

A Guiding Glow

By Adell Martin

May your love One's

Candle flicker

To light the path above.

May God reach out

And comfort you

With love.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
