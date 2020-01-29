|
Rachel (Maddux) Brophy
Muncie - Rachel (Maddux) Brophy, 74, of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Rachel was born on October 24, 1945 in Decatur County, Indiana to the late Stanley and Pearl (Davis) Maddux. Rachel moved to Muncie at the age of 12 for better education opportunities. Rachel was a homemaker and loved her work in child care. She was a member of the Riverview Church of the Nazarene for nearly 50 years. Rachel enjoyed shopping, needlework, listening to gospel music, and spending time with her family.
Rachel is survived by four sisters, Lois Holzhause, Barbara Faidley, Harriet Cruser (husband Fred), and Bonnie Sims; a brother, David Maddux (wife Deborah); two sisters-in-law, Linda Maddux and Betty Maddux; two local nieces, Darlene Maddux Osborne (husband Michael) and Julie Maddux Fields (husband Sam; 22 additional nieces and nephews, Wesley McCullough, Beth McCullough, Pam Houpey, Paula Maupin, Rita ORear, Stan Faidley, Connie Davis, Sandra Haven, Lori Vawter, Steve Faidley, Phillip Cruser, Brenda Banschbach, Anita Taylor, Gretchen Stone, Jenny Adams, Doug Sims, R.C. Ledford, Vikki Matthews, Stanley Maddux, Terri Jackson, Mike Maddux, and Greg Maddux.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Rodney Brophy; two sisters, Margaret (Maddux) McCullough and Rosemary Maddux; two brothers, Robert Maddux and Joe Maddux; two nephews, Tim Holzhause and Kevin Maddux; and a niece, Linda (Maddux) Orewiler.
Rachel's family would like to especially thank Rachel's beloved care giver and friend of 12 years, Esther Mlungwana and Rachel's church family for their loving care and attention.
A funeral service to celebrate Rachel's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Riverview Church of the Nazarene, 2600 E. Willard St., Muncie, IN 47302. Pastor David Shipman will officiate. Private family burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Riverview Church of the Nazarene.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Rachel's life with her family and community.
