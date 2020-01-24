Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Rachel E. Willis

Rachel E. Willis Obituary
Muncie - Rachel E. Willis, 78, went to be with the Lord at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning, January 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Muncie.

Rachel was born October 29, 1941 in Muncie, the daughter of Emerson and Ruby (Brown) Wheeler. She graduated from Royerton High School in 1959.

Rachel was a homemaker who loved to bake, especially cookies for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Rachel was also an avid writer who wrote short stories.

Mrs. Willis is survived by her husband, Jerry Willis, Muncie; two children, Sarah Willis, Kankakee, IL, and Susie Willis, Muncie; a sister, Mary Margaret Burris (husband, Bill); and a brother, Robert Wheeler, Muncie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James Wheeler.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at Noon on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Bruce Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be directed to www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
