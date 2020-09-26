Rachel Thomason Choate
Muncie - Rachel Thomason Choate, 84, entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, from her daughter's residence in Indianapolis on Friday, September 18, 2020.
She was born August 23, 1936, in Wake County, North Carolina, the daughter of George and Hennie Ragan. Rachel grew up in North Carolina and moved to Indiana as a young adult.
Rachel had a bubbly charismatic personality and loved engaging people, so it is fitting that she held positions in the banking and jewelry professions after first moving to Indiana. It was through working in the jewelry industry that she met her predeceased former husband, Marvin E. Thomason, whom she married in 1964; and, together for many years, until Marvin's death in 1985, they owned and operated Marvin's Diamond Center in Muncie, Indiana, as well as Christian World Bookstores in Muncie and four other Indiana locations. Following Marvin's ascent to Heaven, Rachel sold the businesses and worked in activities and social services in the long-term care industry. She also served as a model for the Anderson Fur Company.
Rachel was a committed member of Muncie's Full Gospel Temple. She was a gifted public speaker and humbly utilized this talent and began The Harvesters' Club which was a servant of Christ ministry, where she and other close friends, visited local hospitals, jails and orphanages witnessing to those in pain and suffering. Rachel's life was a living testament to Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you." It is no wonder she was so cherished and respected by her family and all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her.
In 1987, she married her current husband, James "Gary" Choate, and the two lived many happy years together. During her retirement years, Rachel's favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She loved to decorate her home and host family gatherings. She also enjoyed international travel during her retirement years and was blessed to co-host tours to the Holy Land and to also travel with Marilyn Hickey Ministries to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Gary Choate; her daughter, Kamala Thomason West; her twin grandsons, Enon Christopher Brown and Sterling Bennett Brown; her grandsons' father, Vaughun Brown; her sister, Mary Medlin; her stepson, James "Jim" Choate (wife, Cheryl Dow-Choate; and Gary's grandchildren, Ian James and Kaigan Scott Choate).
She was preceded in death by her furry, red-brown faithful companion, Princess, whom she referred to as her "little life."
Private Graveside Services were held on September 24, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, with Pastor David Helton officiating.
Those wishing to memorialize Rachel's life, are encouraged to make contributions to Muncie's Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.