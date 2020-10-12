Ralph D. McCurdy
Muncie - : Ralph D. McCurdy passed away on Saturday morning October 10, 2020 at Signature Health Care. Ralph was born on November 30, 1923 to Reba (Wiggins) and Ralph McCurdy in Muncie Indiana. Ralph graduated from Muncie Central School in1942 and served proudly in the United States Navy as a Gunner's Mate Third Class Stationed on the Destroyer Escort USS Baron where he was able to witness the surrender of the Japanese army on the island of Wotje. He was past Master of Delaware Masonic Lodge number 46 and a member of Moose Lodge 33. Ralph belonged to the National Association of clock collectors having owned several antiques in his lifetime.
Surviving Ralph are daughters; Gloria (Terry) Mills, Jill (Larry) Black; grandchildren, Robin Jones, Brian (Heidi) Wallar, Michael Wallar, James R. (Letha) McCurdy, Timothy McCurdy, Lori (Troy) Ingram, Melissa (Danny) Baker; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 (almost four) great-great-grandchildren. He also has several nieces and nephews that will miss him.
Ralph's parents Reba and Ralph, wives Irmadean and Faunelle; son James McCurdy; brother Jack McCurdy and sister Norma Jackson preceded him in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 801 W. Adams St. on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with pastor Gary Kirchoff officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery with military honors south of Muncie. Friends may call from 10:00 until the time of the service on Thursday.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
.