|
|
Ralph Davis
Muncie - Ralph "Hoyt" Davis age 91, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Willowbend Living Center in Muncie. Hoyt was born march 17, 1928 in Shoopman, Kentucky the 7th child of 12 total. He grew up and attended school in Bellfarm, Kentucky. On his 18th birthday he started working in the coal mines. Hoyt met Christine Frady and they were baptized together on August 18th 1946 in Blue Heron, Kentucky. On November 2, 1946 they were married and remained together for 71 years until her passing on December 3, 2017.
In 1953 they moved to Indiana. Where Hoyt worked for Chevrolet, local farmers, Marhoefers and Baumfolders all the while being a full time Pastor for 52 years. He and his brother Louie were ordained together on June 25, 1960. He was also the Moderator for 27 years for the South Concord Association of the United Baptist Churches. He helped organize several local churches and Pastored Riverview United Baptist, Lawrence United Baptist, North West United Baptist, Sydney Missionary Baptist in Ohio as well as Calvary and finally Bethel United Baptist Church.
He performed countless baptizing's, weddings, and funerals and was so faithful to visit the sick in the hospitals and nursing homes. Brother Hoyt Davis delivered the first opening prayer for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. after the 911 tragedy. Mr. Davis was a 50-year member of the Delaware Lodge #46, Scottish Rite of Indianapolis, Ester White Shrine #14 and the Order of the Eastern Star #104.
Hoyt is preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Zoe (Dobbs) Davis; brothers, Stanley (Lexie), Paul (Mildred), Lloyd Conley (Iona), James Hollis (Pauline), Josh Louie (Louise), Lawrence Israel; sisters, Maude, Jacquelyn Glass(Howard) ; brother-in-law, Alvis West; sisters, Charlene Vollenhals (Earl) and Mary Doris; a daughter, Helen Joan; a son, Alvin.
Hoyt is survived by a son, Claude Davis (Evelyn) and a daughter, Betty Perry (Jim); sister, Betty Lou; sister-in-law, Illa; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Terry Brock officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Masonic rites will be performed at the Mortuary on Saturday at 12:30 prior to the services starting.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Willowbend Living Center for their loving care. A special thanks to "Curtis" a dear friend and helper to Hoyt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Baptist Church 301 N. Eastwood, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019