Ralph Eugene Orick
Muncie - Ralph Eugene Orick, 84 of Muncie, died Tuesday July 30, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born January 3, 1935 in Red Bay, Alabama and was the son of the late Hosea Benton & Nellie Mae (McCoy) Orick.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly. Ralph enjoyed fishing and spending time at his lake house in North Webster fishing. Ralph worked as a meat cutter for 22 years with Marhoefer and 16 years with Norfolk Southern Railroad on the crossing gang. He and his loving wife Shirley lived in the same home they purchased together for 63 years. Ralph loved his favorite dog "Jackie".
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Shirley Marie Orick (Garland) of Muncie; his four children Joyce Graham (Terry) of Muncie, Sandra Gayle Orick of Muncie, Joe Eugene Orick (Stacey) of Muncie and Dan Ralph Orick of St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren Churie Vester (William), Kyleigh Phillips (Chris), Erica Matthews (Michael), Katelyn Wilcox, Heather Orick, Whitney Johnson (Cody), Matthew Orick and Collin Orick; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother Bobbie Orick of Wisconsin and a sister Emma Jean Orick of Muncie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother JC Orick.
Funeral Services for Ralph will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 2, 2019