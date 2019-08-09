|
|
Ralph Stuart Peery Jr.
Hot Springs, VA. - Ralph Stuart Peery Jr., 80, died August 3, 2019 at the Springs Nursing Center in Hot Springs.
Ralph was born March 23, 1939 in Hot Springs, the son of the late Ralph Stuart Peery Sr. and Hester Dorianne Anderson Peery. Ralph married the late Wanda Joyce Redman Peery on November 11 1959, she preceded him in death on January 27, 2012.
He was retired from the OMNI Homestead Resort after working on the Cascade Golf Course for over 54 years. He was a member of the Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church, an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and the great outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ralph is survived by two children, Johnny Peery and wife Nancy of Hot Springs, Pam Peery of Yorktown, Indiana; one sister, Linda Grimes and husband Lynn of Dunmore, West Virginia, three grandchildren, Ashley Brown and husband Brandon of Staunton, Virginia, Emily Peery, Logan Peery, both of Hot Springs; two great-grandchildren, Izak and Jocelyn Brown, both of Staunton; and nieces and nephews, Kathy Keys and husband Joe, David Grimes and wife Stephanie, Marsha Beverage and husband Grey. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by one brother Freddy Peery.
Funeral services will be held at McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home, 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, with Pastor Donald Lee Altizer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Cemetery in Hot Springs. Pallbearers will be Joe Keyes, Justin Lindsay, Grey Peery, Alex Lindsay, Wayne Peery, Curtis Lowry, Harold Peery, and Dennis Carter.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hot Springs Rescue Squad, PO Box N, Hot Springs VA 24445.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019