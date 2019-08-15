|
|
Raman Crose, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019, at The Waters of Muncie.
He was born in Wharton, WV on October 16, 1939, the son of Homer and Josie Crose, moved to Muncie as a child, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Army.
Mr. Crose was employed at Marhoffer Packing and then as a machinist at New Venture Gear prior to his retirement.
He was a member of Moose Lodge #33 and American Legion Post #19. He also enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR, the Colts, fishing, and was a top bass fisherman, and loved his dogs.
Surviving are two sons, Chris Crose, Avilla and Jerrodd Crose, Muncie; his son-in-law, Tim Bookout, Gaston; six granddaughters, Patience, Morgan, Monica, Candice, Ashlee, and Mandy; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene and Rick Crose (wife, Lisha); three sisters, Eilene Bridgeman, Cherry Adams (husband, Charlie), and Nadine Roberts; his brother-in-law, Dr. Larry Sexton (wife, Janet), Richmond, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of thirty-two years, Johnnie Sue; and his daughter, Christy Bookout.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Dr. Larry Sexton officiating and Military Rites by Veterans of Delaware County and the US Army. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be direct to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 15, 2019