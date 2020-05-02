|
|
Ramon R. Alexander
Anderson - Ramon R. Alexander, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Ray or Dick as his family and close friends called him, was born October 2, 1927 in Sharpsville, Indiana. He was the son of Raymond and Hazel Alexander. Special grandchild to William and Eva Alexander who lived next door as he was growing up as a child. Ramon graduated from Sharpsville high school in 1945. Was a member of the Sectional basketball championship team of 1944.
After attending Purdue University for one semester, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on a destroyer-mine sweeper from 1946-48 in the Atlantic Ocean.
After service, Ramon attended Ball State Teachers College, earning a Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in math, sociology and science education. Ramon taught school for 40 years mostly for Muncie Community schools including 18 years at Muncie Northside High School where he served as chairman of the math department. He earned 3 Masters degrees while attending Indiana University, University of Colorado, University of Missouri and Notre Dame University.
After retiring from teaching, he and his wife Deborah were co-owners of American Flag Source with their son Michael. Ray was also an active member of Knights of Columbus and Muncie Elks Lodge No. 245 where he served as exalted ruler.
He was a long-time member of Saint Mary Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed boating, socializing and traveling with his family during the summers and spending time at his favorite place the homestead at Sharpsville.
Ray was a loving and kind person, husband and father.
Survivors include three children, Ruth (Steven) Marcus of Miami, FL, William of Atlanta, GA and Michael (Francis) of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deborah of 62 years.
A special thanks to his caregivers Phyllis Carney, Lisa Pratt, Deeanna Doggett, Kim Wolfe and numerous others, along with close friends Jerry and Susan Griffey, and cousin Jeff Alexander.
There will be a private memorial service on May 8, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Military Rites conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard. The public can view Ray's service live at 1:00 pm online at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary. Burial will follow in Sharp Cemetery in Sharpsville. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial in Sharpsville following safe distancing rules.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Mary Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020