Randall Edmond Johnson, age 64, resident of Muncie, passed away April 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Muncie, March 24, 1956, the son of Edmond Leroy and Jaqueline Upchurch King. He had worked for many years at Keg and Kask and was a US Army Veteran.

He had lived his entire life in Muncie.

He is survived by his son, Randall Johnson (Mollie) of Yorktown and a daughter, Jody Mayse (Dustin) of Muncie, his friend and former wife, Jamie Johnson of Muncie and 5 grandchildren; Ryleigh and Greyson Mayse, Ella, Noah and Lucas Johnson, step father, Michael King, 1/2 brother. Michael J. King.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Michelle and Joretta "Jody" Johnson.

Private Services will be held at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, Daleville with CDC restrictions in place for the safety of the family.

Please share a condolence at :

www.ballardandssons.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
