Randy Curtis Baize
Muncie - Randy Curtis Baize, 62, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, May 15, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born on August 10, 1957 in Muncie, the son of Hugh L Baize and Reva Joy (Goodman) Baize.
Randy graduated from South Side High School. He maintained his residency on the south side of Muncie where he enjoyed his neighborhood friends.
Survivors include his immediate family, Steven Baize (wife, Ginny), Dr. Amy Baize-Ward (husband, Ted), Bryant Wagner (wife, Sara), Benjamin Wagner, Nathan Wagner, Olivia Ward, Eric Baize (wife, Laura), Brennan Baize, Brittany Baize, Josh Beall, Graclynn Beall, and Jordan Beall.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Renee Baize.
Per Randy's request there will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Amy Baize-Ward Scholarship Fund for Single Mothers at Ivy Tech Community College, 326 W. Charles St. #203, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020