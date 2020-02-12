Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Randy Isenburg, 58, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

He was born on September 17, 1961 in Muncie, the son of Charlie and Lizzie (Neighbors) Isenburg.

Randy lived a simple life but loved playing bingo. He was also an avid sports fan he enjoyed watching the Pacers and Colts.

Surviving are his seven children, Nick Isenburg, Tyler Isenburg, Travis Cash, John Cash, Aaron Cash, Tracy Isenburg, and Christina Hahn; girlfriend, Debbie Cash; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six siblings, Gale, Sandy, Brenda, Mary, Ricky, and Carl; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Johnnie and Jan.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
